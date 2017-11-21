Campus resources are a safe bet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlBeoktFZsw&feature=youtu.be

Diana Guerrero, Carolina Lopez, Mirella Lopez

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SDSU provides safety escorts and has placed emergency poles around campus to reduce possible dangerous situations.