SDSU advances past Sac. State, 89-52, in Wooden Legacy

Close Junior guard Devin Watson (0) drives the ball up the court during the Aztecs 91-52 victory over San Diego Christian on Nov. 10 at Viejas Arena. Photo by Samantha Bonpensiero Photo by Samantha Bonpensiero Junior guard Devin Watson (0) drives the ball up the court during the Aztecs 91-52 victory over San Diego Christian on Nov. 10 at Viejas Arena.





San Diego State men’s basketball kicked off its Wooden Legacy Tournament with a blowout 89-52 victory over Sacramento State University on Thanksgiving night in Fullerton, Calif.

SDSU (4-1) showed no ill effects from the quarterfinal game’s 10:08 p.m. tip off time, scoring the first 12 points and ending the opening half on an 18-3 run to go into the break with a 49-14 lead.

Sac. State (1-4) had a historically bad performance in the first half, finishing with a tournament record-low 14 points while shooting only 23 percent (6 for 26) from the field and committing nearly as many turnovers (13) as points scored.

The Hornets did not record their first field goal of the game until a jumper by junior guard Jordan Tolbert got the team to within 12-3 with 13:40 to play in the first half.

The Aztecs in contrast looked fresh, with all 11 players who stepped on the court scoring at least one bucket, and were led by 12 points from junior guard Devin Watson.

SDSU dominated on the glass, out-rebounding the Hornets 50 to 26, with redshirt freshman forward Jalen McDaniels posting a career high 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Aztecs did not take their foot off the gas after the break, making seven of their first eight shots to start the second half on a 16-4 run.

The run included back-to-back dunks by senior forward Malik Pope, who finished with seven points and five rebounds, before sitting out the majority of the second half.

After missing their first 14 three-point attempts, Sac. State finally converted from behind the arc when junior guard Kevin Hicks hit back-to-back threes to get the Hornets to within 71-30 with 10:49 remaining in the game.

SDSU led by as many as 47 points in the second half before sitting its starters for most of the final period.

The Aztecs moved into the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy, and will take on the undefeated University of Georgia (4-0) today at 4:00 p.m. pacific time.