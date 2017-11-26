Crime report: Public urination, shouting about cancer

Close A university police cruiser parked on Campanile Walkway. Weicheng Han Weicheng Han A university police cruiser parked on Campanile Walkway.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Burglary

At about 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 10, welding equipment was reported to have been stolen from the Engineering building, according to San Diego State Police Cpl. Mark Peterson.

A vehicle was reported broken into through the driver’s front window just before 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 12. A wallet was missing from the car.

Driving Under the Influence

A non-SDSU student was arrested at about 10 p.m. Nov. 15 near Parking 15 for driving under the influence of alcohol. The non-student was taken to county jail.

Trespassing

Just before 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 12, a non-SDSU student was cited for camping on university grounds near the Adams Humanities building, according to Cpl. Peterson.

Three days later, at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, another non-student was cited for camping in the same area.

Disturbing the Peace

At about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, university police responded to the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union for a report of a woman shouting derogatory names at passersby and yelling about “giving people cancer.” The woman, who was not an SDSU student, was arrested and taken to Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee.

Suspicious Person

A non-SDSU student was given an order to stay off-campus for seven days for urinating in the Cuicacalli Walk around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Another non-SDSU student was order to stay off-campus after yelling at a woman passing by the student union pedestrian bridge just after 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Theft

At 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, an SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for shoplifting earbuds and a cable from the SDSU Bookstore.

Just before 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 9, a non-SDSU student was cited for shoplifting jewelry from SDSU Bookstore.

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for shoplifting a bottle of Smirnoff vodka from Trader Joe’s at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Some unspecified personal items were reported stolen out of a car in Parking 12 at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 10. The reporting party told officers that one of the car’s windows had been left down prior to the items’ disappearance.

At 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 10, a backpack was reported to have been stolen out of lockers at the Aztec Recreation Center.

A purse was reported stolen around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 during class in Student Services West.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the Malcolm A. Love Library at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 14.

An SDSU student was cited for theft of socks from the SDSU Bookstore just before 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 14.

A longboard was reported stolen from Peterson Gym just before 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 14.

A non-SDSU student was cited for theft of multiple clothing items from the SDSU Bookstore at about 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 15.