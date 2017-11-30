Crime report: Grocery excitement, public drunkenness

Close Weicheng Han Weicheng Han





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Indecent Exposure

At about 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 18, a non-SDSU student was reported to university police for masturbating in a Trader Joe’s bathroom. He was taken to county jail, where he was released after being cited for indecent exposure and violating a previous order to stay off campus, said SDSUPD Lt. Matthew Conlon.

Domestic Violence

Just before 5:15 p.m. Nov. 16 at Alberts College Apartments, an SDSU student reportedly got out of a car and grabbed a woman’s neck while yelling at her. He was arrested and taken to county jail for domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Public Intoxication

A non-San Diego State student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication in front of Zura Residence Hall just before 9:45 p.m. Nov. 16.

Two SDSU students were arrested and taken to county jail just before 12:40 p.m. Nov. 16 at Fraternity Row.

Just after 4:20 p.m. Nov. 17, a non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication at Campus Green.

Two SDSU students, both minors, were arrested, cited and released for being in possession of alcohol just before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at College Square.

Trespassing

A non-SDSU student was ordered to stay off campus for seven days after loitering inside the reception area of Cuicacalli Residence Hall at about 7:55 p.m. Nov. 18, Conlon said.

Pedestrian Stop

At about 2 p.m. Nov. 16, university police arrested a non-SDSU student at Olmeca residence hall for violation of probation, Conlon said.

Petty Theft

A bicycle was reported stolen from Trader Joe’s between 1 p.m. Nov. 15 and 11 a.m. Nov. 16.

Another bicycle was reported stolen from the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union between 8 and 9 a.m. Nov. 16.

A computer was reported stolen at west commons at 4 p.m. Nov. 16.