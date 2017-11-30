Aztecs win thriller over USD, 77-76

Close Senior guard McKynzie Fort rises for a jump shot during SDSU's win over Presbyterian. Photo by Weicheng Han Photo by Weicheng Han Senior guard McKynzie Fort rises for a jump shot during SDSU's win over Presbyterian.





In an electrifying game at Viejas Arena, the San Diego State women’s basketball team rallied for in a 77-76 win over the University of San Diego.

Senior guard McKynzie Fort put in the game-winning layup with eight seconds left, sealing the first victory over USD in the past four seasons.

After taking a short hiatus from 1997-2001, the two teams have played each other in each season dating to 2002.

After the win tonight, the Aztecs have a 29-12 record all time in the cross-town rivalry.

With constant pressure from both teams, there was never a point in the matchup that either team broke away with a dominating lead.

The teams were separated by one point at the end of three of the four quarters.

Terry said she embraces the quick play as their own identity.

“We got to run before the defense gets set,” Terry said. “That was really our game plan because we knew that they [USD] was such a good defensive team.”

Leading the charge was the team’s leading scorer this season in Fort. Averaging over 14 points a game before this contest, Fort carried the team with 24 points, setting a new season high. To complement an amazing night, Fort also solidified her spot as 10th all time on the SDSU women’s basketball scoring list.

Along with a high-scoring night, Fort also racked up six rebounds and eight assists.

“It’s just more important being a team and, you know, getting the win tonight,” Fort said. “At the end of the day, I just want everybody on our team to be successful in everything that they do.”

Fort wasn’t the only one letting the ball fly. The team shot five of 13 from beyond the arc and nine of 13 from the free throw line.

Both senior forward Lexy Thorderson and freshman guard Naje Murray shot 50 percent from the three-point line.

Coming off the bench, Murray contributed 10 points in 13 minutes.

“They really couldn’t guard us off the ball so I think that really contributed and really helped us get going,” Murray said.

The Aztecs hit the road for their next game against the University of Arizona on Sunday. SDSU looks to start a new winning streak after dropping two games in a row prior to tonight’s game.

Tip-off will be at 2 p.m.