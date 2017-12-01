‘Enchanted April’ musical finds life and love

"Enchanted April" tells the story of four London women in 1922 as they rent the castle of their dreams.

"Enchanted April" tells the story of four London women in 1922 as they rent the castle of their dreams.





San Diego State’s School of Theatre, Television and Film brings “Enchanted April, A New Musical Romance” to the Don Powell Theatre. The show will run until Dec. 3.

“Enchanted April” is based on the 1922 novel “The Enchanted April” by Elizabeth von Arnim. SDSU’s production of the show is the second time this piece has been performed.

The plot of “Enchanted April” finds life and love about to bloom for four London women in 1922 as they rent the castle of their dreams for one magical month on the Mediterranean. Looking for a much needed respite from their London cares, what they find on the Italian shore awakens them to a world of beauty, ardor and the joys of living.

Kimberly Moler, who plays middle aged Rose in “Enchanted April” said the production promotes a special kind of conversation.

“People should see this production because it is a (work) that promotes women and women’s stories in theater. This is important. It is just (as) important as the conversation we are having about race in musical theater,” Moler said.

The music for the production is performed live by the SDSU Symphony, directed by Michael Gerdes.

“SDSU’s theatre always puts on such great productions that have real life meanings and applications that students can take something from and apply to their own life,” public relations sophomore, and theater fan, Sonia Quinteros said. “I can’t wait to see the conversation ‘Enchanted April’ will bring.”

“Enchanted April” is a collaboration from the creative team of Richard B. Evans and Charles Leipart. Music is by Richard B. Evans, book and lyrics are by Charles Leipart and the director is Stephen Brotebeck. “Enchanted April” is the first time SDSU has produced a fully staged production of a new musical.

“In a time of year where we neglect our own self-care, it is important in this season of giving. You have to take care of yourself before you can help someone else,” Moler said. “Give yourself the gift of a fun British romantic comedy and support new works.”

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $17 for students and seniors and can be purchased online at theatre.sdsu.edu.