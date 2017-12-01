DA Preplay – Football Season Recap

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Daily Aztec Sports reviews the Aztec Football season and talks men’s basketball with a new “Fair or Foul” segment. Also debuting a new segment — Fair or Foul — featuring redshirt senior goalkeeper Adam Allmaras.

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg

Guest: Mirella “Ella” Lopez

Reporter: Zach Engberg

Game footage: Mary York

Videographer: Tristi Rodriguez

Photography: Kelly Smiley, Samantha Bonpensiero

Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports