DA Preplay – Football Season Recap
December 1, 2017
Daily Aztec Sports reviews the Aztec Football season and talks men’s basketball with a new “Fair or Foul” segment. Also debuting a new segment — Fair or Foul — featuring redshirt senior goalkeeper Adam Allmaras.
Producer: Mary York
Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg
Guest: Mirella “Ella” Lopez
Reporter: Zach Engberg
Game footage: Mary York
Videographer: Tristi Rodriguez
Photography: Kelly Smiley, Samantha Bonpensiero
Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports
