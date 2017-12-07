Crime report: Bus assault, apartment break-ins
December 7, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Battery
Just before 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 22, a non-SDSU student was arrested at the MTS Transit Center and taken to county jail for public intoxication after punching a bus passenger.
Burglary
At about 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, police were informed of a break-in at Albert’s College Apartments. Officers were told a bathroom window was broken, belongings were scattered and a threatening message was left on a laptop.
At about 10 a.m. on Nov. 28, a Tarastec Residence Hall apartment was reported broken into through kitchen window, and a backpack and wallet were reported stolen.
Robbery
Officers were called to the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at about 3 p.m. Nov. 24 after a non-SDSU student allegedly assaulted a man and stole his computing equipment. The man was arrested and taken to county jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, battery, and grand theft.
Trespassing
Around 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 22, a non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for illegal lodging after he was found sleeping behind the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building.
A non-SDSU student was found sleeping in the garage of Calpulli Center at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27. He was cited and released for illegal lodging on school grounds and given an order to stay off campus.
Grand Theft
Various computer equipment and clothing items were reported stolen from a room in Student Services East. The thefts were believed to have occurred sometime between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28.
Petty Theft
An SDSU student was cited for theft of headphones from the SDSU Bookstore just after 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 21.
A bicycle was reported stolen from Chapultepec residence hall. The theft was believed to have occurred between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27.
An SDSU student was cited for petty theft of Apple earphones from the SDSU Bookstore at about 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.