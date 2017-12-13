Special Commentary: SDSU campus police need to pick up the pace before it’s too late





Women have to worry about predators and perverts every day of their lives. They fear walking alone — day or night — because of them.

Being new to this campus, I believed I would be safe my freshman year living on campus in the dorms. I believed this until I found out that I was placed in Chapultepec Hall.

Chapultepec Hall is the farthest dorm from campus. The argument the school had for its safety was the police department across the street, which made me feel better about the placement of my dorm.

But, that feeling of safety eventually took a turn for the worse.

One night I wanted to go to the library. I called the police escort service so I would not have to walk in the dark alone. The escort took more than 45 minutes to arrive, which is ironic considering the police station is right across the street from my dorm. I watched an officer slowly walk out of the station texting on his phone before he got into the car and drove over to me.

The next night I needed to go back to the library, and I called the escort again. More than 20 minutes passed and they did not show, so I walked to the library alone.

Little did I know this was a dangerous move. The same night I walked alone, another girl was choked and thrown into a bush. Safety is a problem on campus. If tuition paying students feel unsafe on campus because of major incidents of assault, attacks and robberies, then the campus police is not doing its job.

Without campus police performing its duties, more violent acts will occur. Women will not be able to walk around without feeling unsafe.

Campus police needs to be on top of its game and pick students up as fast as possible to ensure that scenarios like this do not continue. Since they take too long to respond to calls of assistance, people are calling them less.

If they could be efficient in their duties of escorting students when they feel unsafe, the campus would be a much safer, happier community.

Do not let the current standard we let the campus police department function at continue to be accepted. They need to perform better and respond to calls quicker.

This issue needs to be addressed now, before it affects another student on this campus.

Emmalee Ferbert is a freshman studying child and family development.