Marshall Faulk suspended by NFL Network amidst sexual harassment allegations

Photo by Phil Korenstein, Creative Commons SDSU alumnus and former football star Marshall Faulk was suspended by the NFL Network for alleged sexual harassment on Monday.





The NFL Network announced Monday night that it has suspended San Diego State alumnus and former football star Marshall Faulk.

Faulk was one of four employees suspended by the network after allegations of sexual assault and harassment from former employee Jami Cantor, as first reported by Bloomberg News.

Cantor’s allegations, which claim that Faulk groped her, asked her invasive questions about her sex life and pulled out his genitals while demanding oral sex, were submitted as part of a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises.

Faulk has worked at NFL Network as an analyst and as a part of its main Gameday lineup for the past four seasons.

Ike Taylor, Heath Evans and Erin Weinberger were also suspended by NFL Network.

Faulk was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last weekend and was honored at halftime of the Aztecs’ 27-3 loss to Fresno State University on Oct. 21.

In three years at SDSU, Faulk rushed for 4,589 yards and 57 touchdowns, which were both program records until 2016.

Faulk finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting in each of his three seasons and was the only SDSU player to finish in the top five until senior running back Rashaad Penny finished fifth this season.

Faulk was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 after a 12-year career in the NFL.