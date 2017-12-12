Candid Cam – Holiday Edition

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Tis the season for stressed-out students, winter sports and … campus dinosaurs? Check out this week’s episode of Candid Cam.

Producer: Mary York

Reporter: Cami Buckman