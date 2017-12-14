Crime report: Assault on an officer, car theft
December 14, 2017
Assault on a Peace Officer
At 11:43 p.m. on Nov. 29, a San Diego State student was cited for grabbing a university police officer. The officer was investigating a noise complaint at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at the time.
Burglary
At about 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, a resident of Palm Plaza Apartments awoke to find a unknown suspect entering their apartment. The suspect fled after seeing one of the resident’s roommates.
Vehicle Theft
A white Honda was reported stolen from Parking 4 between 8:30 and 11 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Public Intoxication
A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication at the MTS Transit Center just before 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 3.
Suspicious Person
At about 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 6, a man was reported to university police for “running around and talking to himself” at Parking 7. He was cited and released after he refused to leave school grounds, said SDSUPD Lt. Matthew Conlon.
Trespassing
At 10:41 p.m. on Nov. 29, a non-SDSU student was cited for refusing to leave campus when ordered to do so by university police officers. The non-student was instructed to leave because she had been arrested on campus two days prior, Lt. Conlon said.
Theft
A backpack containing a laptop was reported to have been taken from a locker at the Aztec Recreation Center around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
An SDSU student was cited for theft of a drink and a candy bar from East Commons Aztec Shop at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 28.
Another SDSU student was arrested and cite released for petty theft of earphones just after 1 p.m. Nov. 29 from SDSU Bookstore.
A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for an outstanding felony warrant for possession of stolen property, attempted petty theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia just before 10:05 a.m. Dec. 1 at Trader Joe’s according to Lt. Conlon.
A bicycle was reported to have been stolen from the area of Zura residence hall between sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
A tablet and a camera bag were reported missing from an unsecured vehicle in Parking 12 justat about 1 p.m.. on Dec. 4.
At 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 5, a bucket of tools was reported stolen from a golf cart at West Commons.
At about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 5, an SDSU student was cited petty theft of earbuds from the SDSU Bookstore.
A skateboard was reported to have been stolen from The Garden at Cuicacalli Suites sometime between 2 and 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 6.
