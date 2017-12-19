Cross Training with Aliyah Utush
December 19, 2017
Women’s soccer players Aliyah Utush and Kate Hart join the Daily Aztec Sports staff for a gingerbread house building contest for this week’s segment of Cross Training.
Producer: Mary York
Reporters: Zach Engberg and Kyle Saunders
