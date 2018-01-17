Stories to watch in 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Presidential search

The California State University Board of Trustees has started to narrow down candidates to permanently take over the role of San Diego State’s president.

Sally Roush has been serving as interim president since former president Elliot Hirshman’s departure at the end of June 2017.

Chancellor Timothy White said the search committee hopes to interview candidates by the end of January. The permanent president should be in office by this summer.

SoccerCity vs. SDSU West

One is a plan from a private developer to turn the SDCCU Stadium site into a mixed-use residential and retail district anchored by a Major League Soccer stadium.

The other is a proposal to turn the very same site into an extension of SDSU’s campus, with a brand-new stadium for the university’s football team.

Both will go head to head on the 2018 ballot, with the potential to have a dramatic impact on the future of both the university and the city of San Diego.

ARC Referendum

SDSU’s Associated Students will be launching a student referendum to fund a multimillion-dollar expansion of the Aztec Recreation Center with a new fee.

Though current students will vote on the fee, construction will likely not begin until next year. The vote will be held in March.

Men’s basketball searching for redemption

After missing the postseason last year for the first time since the 2004-05 season, the San Diego State men’s basketball team is looking to make amends.

At 11-5 and heading into the meat of the Mountain West Conference schedule, the Aztecs have marquee wins over Gonzaga University and the University of Georgia, and a roster chock full of standout performers — most notably senior forward Malik Pope, senior guard Devin Watson and redshirt freshman forward Jalen McDaniels.

SDSU has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2015 and has not won the conference tournament since 2014.

What is a Penny worth in the NFL?

After breaking SDSU’s single-season rushing record and single-handedly dominating, senior running back Rashaad Penny will take his talents to the NFL.

Penny will make his first case to scouts at the Senior Bowl on Jan. 27 before taking part in the NFL Scouting Combine on March 3, all culminating in the NFL Draft from April 26-28.