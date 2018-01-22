Crime report: naked at Extended Studies, fleeing Trader Joe’s with stolen food

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Indecent Exposure

At about 1:10 p.m. at the Extended Studies Center, a non-SDSU student was cited and ordered to stay off campus for seven days after he was seen reportedly seen naked in public.

Burglary

Police were told 18 jackets were stolen from the Fowler Athletic Center between 4:45 p.m. Jan. 3 and 8:50 a.m. Jan. 4, according to San Diego State police Cpl. Mark Peterson.

A car was reported broken into through the front passenger window at Parking 17C. A parking permit, beats headphones and content from the glove box were reported missing at about noon on Jan. 5.

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for burglary and false impersonation just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Speech Language and Hearing Sciences building.

Two storage containers were reported broken into with unknown loss between Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 at SDSU Business Services.

Drugs/Alcohol

A non-SDSU student was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol just before 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 near Remington Road.

A non-SDSU student was cited for possession of more than the legal limit of marijuana just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 near Hardy Avenue.

Just before 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 7, a non-SDSU student was arrested at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union for public intoxication and taken to county jail.

Suspicious Person

Two men were reported to police for catcalling women on the Aztec Student Union Pedestrian bridge just before 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 4. Responding officers found one man in possession of a knife. He was arrested and taken to Alvarado Hospital for a medical evaluation. The other man was cited for possession of an open container of alcohol on school grounds. Neither of the men were SDSU students.

Trespassing

Another non-SDSU student was cited for trespassing in the Maya Residence Hall just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail for a campus grounds policy violation, obstructing a peace officer and refusing to sign a citation at about 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 9 at The Den.

Traffic Stop

A non-SDSU student was cited for driving with expired tags and a suspended driver’s license at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 11 near Parking 16. The vehicle was released to the passenger.

Petty Theft

A man was reported to have stolen various food items from Trader Joe’s and fled at about 8:40 p.m. on Jan 3.

A belt and shoes were reported stolen from a room in the music building just before 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.

A sleeping bag, rucksack, dress and personal toiletries were reported stolen from the music building. The thefts were believed to have occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 10.

A bicycle was believed to have been stolen at the MTS Transit Center between 11 and 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 13.