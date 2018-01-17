Women’s basketball struggles to open conference play

Freshman guard Te'a Adams goes for a layup during SDSU's opening-game win over Presbyterian on Nov. 10.

Freshman guard Te'a Adams goes for a layup during SDSU's opening-game win over Presbyterian on Nov. 10.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The San Diego State women’s basketball team was in action while the rest of the school was on vacation, playing five games – going 2-4 – to bring them to 8-8 on the season.

The Aztecs squared off against UC Santa Barbara at the Thunderdome in their final non-conference game of the season, dropping the southern California matchup, 77-64. The shooting touch was not there for SDSU, which shot 50 percent from the free-throw line. SDSU was also outscored in the paint by a 38-28 margin. UCSB maintained the rebounding advantage as well, and ultimately defensively contained SDSU all night.

The next stop for the Aztecs was a home game against the University of Wyoming. Senior guard McKynzie Fort shined against the Cowgirls, posting a game-high 20 points en route to a 68-62 comeback win to open Mountain West Conference play. Wyoming jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but fell behind early in second half and never regained the advantage.

SDSU shot 19-25 from the free-throw line and outscored Wyoming in the paint 32-19.

The Cowgirls put together a furious rally in the final minute, sanding down a nine-point deficit to a one-possession game with 23 seconds left, but free throws from senior forward Cheyenne Greenhouse and freshman guard Te’a Adams iced the contest.

SDSU then traveled to Logan, Utah to take on Utah State University in another conference showdown. This time the Aztecs couldn’t overcome their early adversity, falling to the Aggies, 62-58.

Utah State boasted a duo of scorers in redshirt sophomore guard Victoria Price and sophomore guard Hailey Bassett, who posted 18 and 13 points, respectively.

SDSU shot a mere six of 28 from the three-point line but managed to keep the game close.

The loss gave the Aztecs their first conference blemish, and Utah State moved to 3-10 on the season and 1-1 in the MW.

SDSU fell in another close loss, this time to Colorado State University at Viejas Arena.

Fort put on a show, notching a double-double (19 points and 16 rebounds) along with seven assists, but it was not enough as the Rams came out on top with a 65-63 victory on Steve Fisher Court.

SDSU shot 36 percent from the floor, and defensively Colorado’s Grace Colaivalu gave SDSU nightmares as she posted 29 points on the night. Down four with just a minute to play, Colaivalu scored crucial baskets to put the Rams ahead as time expired.

The Rams moved to 10-4 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

SDSU headed back on the road, defeating San Jose State on the road, 75-65.

This time it was senior guard Geena Gomez leading the offensive attack, posting 21 points in the victory.

The Aztecs shot 41 percent from the field and maintained a double-digit lead from the second quarter on.

SDSU closed its winter games with a walloping 86-70 loss to Boise State.

With time expiring on the clock heading into halftime, senior guard Geena Gomez converted a steal-and-score to put the Aztecs up 43-36, but Boise outscored SDSU 50-27 in the second half, sinking eight three-pointers, six alone from sophomore guard Riley Lupfer.