REVIEW: Eureka! satisfies students and community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

New to the San Diego State campus is Eureka!, home to All-American food and a hot spot for students.

Eureka! opened on College Avenue in 2017, located across from the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. It calls the corner home near Trader Joes, The Broken Yolk and the newly opened Wings n’ Things.

Within the selection of drinks lies the Charcoal Lemonade. This beverage is black inside and out but still tastes like any classic lemonade. This drink fits the atmosphere as there are black and yellow accents throughout the restaurant, allowing for a classical, but younger theme to fit in.

The Charcoal Lemonade also serves as a detox for the body. Whether it’s after a long night out, sleeping in the library or simply stress from classes, the Charcoal Lemonade is labeled to fix many problems SDSU students may encounter.

“The Charcoal Lemonade is like the perfect comfort drink,” pre-pharmacy sophomore Dani Anastasovites said.

Another crowd favorite from Eureka! are the Mac N’ Cheese balls. This includes mac n’ cheese covered with a breaded outer layering, fried with more cheese sprinkled on top. This classic starter is paired with an alfredo-like sauce to keep the cheese alive.

However the most popular item on the menu, and also the newest of choices, is the Steak Tacos. It is topped with avocado, pico de gallo, pineapple, red onion, garlic, cilantro and sliced jalapeños. This entree keeps things sweet but spicy, much like the students of SDSU.

Eureka! is a go-to for pigging out, taking a break off campus and even meeting new people. This establishment has a small bar equipped for an enjoyable night watching any sporting game. It has an open floor plan allowing for a lot of movment on busy nights. Eureka! is also constantly hiring and is conveniently close to campus for SDSU students.

“My favorite thing about working here is the work ethic, previously my jobs have been ‘all men for themselves’ when it came to serving, but here every table is everyones and we all help each other out,” Eureka! server John Richard Lilly said.

SDSU students and employees are not the only people populating the restaurant. Eureka! is open to the public.

Eureka! is an enjoyable place to spend a night, or even day, with friends forgetting about the stresses of school. The environment fits that of SDSU, and it will surely continue to serve the community for years to come.