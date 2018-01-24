Letter: Colleges need to hire more Conservative professors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The San Diego State College Republicans have put out a list of 15 professors they say students should avoid because they have an agenda when presenting course material.

Kudos to the College Republicans. This should be happening on college campuses all across this country.

It’s no big secret many professors are liberal. Hopefully students are aware of all the one-sided, liberal propaganda they are manipulatively being exposed to. And hopefully they are aware that they are essentially paying for liberal indoctrination in many cases, and are being cheated out of a decent education — but I fear they are not.

It would be nice to see students pushing for intellectual diversity on their campuses, and maybe even affirmative action for hiring a true minority on college campuses — conservative teachers. Until that happens, liberal college professors and administrators will feel free to continue to try and take advantage of their students, to indoctrinate them instead of educate them in order to impose their questionable values on students. This needs to change.

Many colleges in the U.S. have been discriminating against conservatives and conservative speech for years, by implementing bizarre, totalitarian, Orwellian “speech codes.”

The legal group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education defends conservative teachers and students who have been discriminated against by liberal bigots on various college campuses. FIRE could provide readers with a lengthy list of such cases. The civil rights of conservatives are under attack on many college campuses.

Trump handily beat Clinton in part because a lot of decent moral people are getting really fed up with liberal judgmentalism, liberal self-righteousness, liberal name-calling, liberal violence and hate, liberal divisiveness, liberal intolerance, liberal closed-mindedness, liberal bullying, liberal bigotry and liberal discrimination. That win was a good thing.

Wayne Lela is a Conservative activist from Illinois.