A.S. update: Campus updates, new president, Campus Safety Committee

Members of the A.S. University Council at a September meeting.

The Associated Students University Council gathered on Jan. 24 for its first bi-weekly meeting of the Spring semester to discuss campus updates, San Diego State’s soon-to-be-announced new president and the Campus Safety Committee.

Campus Updates

Chris Thomas, A.S. vice president of student affairs, announced Andrea Dooley, SDSU assistant vice president for student affairs, will be the new A.S. university president designee.

Dooley is replacing former designee Vitaliano Figueroa, who has accepted a new position as vice chancellor for student affairs at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Dooley announced that two departments on campus have updated their names to reflect how they provide service to students and the SDSU community.

Student Ability Success Center is the new name for the department responsible for providing appropriate academic accommodations for students with disabilities.

Dooley said the purpose of the name is to remove the word ‘disability’ to expand and encourage students to benefit from the accommodation services provided on campus.

The Health Promotion department has changed to Well-being & Health Promotion. The new name is to better represent the department’s aim to enhance student academic progress by focusing on healthy behaviors and attitudes.

“Well-being over the years has really evolved to a more prolific idea of health and wellness.” Dooey said.

The department also acts as a space to inform students and the community on the risks and effects of alcohol, drugs, sexual violence and more, she said.

President announcement

Ebriekwe said that the California State Board of Trustees are conducting interviews between two candidates for the spot of permanent president of SDSU.

The Board of Trustees will hold a final interview with the candidates and announce its decision Wednesday morning.

Campus Safety Committee

Thomas said A.S. has assembled a Campus Safety Committee due to the volume of concerns regarding safety and crime around campus.

He said the committee is discussing the concern of off-campus safety with SDSUPD. Off-campus safety is under the jurisdiction of the San Diego (city) Police Department, who are also invited to attend the committee meetings, he said.

Brown said the committee met twice during the fall semester and will continue to meet into the spring. She said members of the committee include SDSU Police Chief Josh Mays and Cpl. Mark Peterson, as well as administrators and students from all areas of campus.

Brown said the committee has two many goals: identifying safety issues students are concerned about, and making students aware of occurrences on-campus.Thomas said the committee meets bi-weekly on Thursdays at 11 a.m. in the Visionary Suite on the third floor of the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.