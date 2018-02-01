Crime report: Drunk man in Zura, attempted shoplifting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Public Intoxication

At 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 19, a “heavily intoxicated” student tried to attack people near the Cuicacalli residence hall. The student was taken to Alvarado Hospital.

A man was ticketed for possessing an open container of alcohol just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 after he opened a glass beer bottle at Trader Joe’s and began screaming that he was “going to kill someone.”

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication and drug violations around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 after he entered the lobby of Zura residence hall and claimed to live there.

An SDSU student was arrested for public intoxication at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 25 near Chapultepec residence hall.

Disturbing the Peace

At about 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20, a non-SDSU student was ordered to stay off campus for harassing passers-by near the Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

Traffic Stop

A non-SDSU student was arrested on Campanile Drive and taken to county jail at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 after a traffic stop turned up an active misdemeanor warrant.

Petty Theft

An SDSU student was cited for theft of a Hydroflask from the SDSU Bookstore at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 17.

A non-SDSU student was arrested for theft of four clothing items, a shoulder bag, two socks and a laptop holder from the bookstore at 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 17.

At 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, a non-SDSU student was cited for theft of four textbooks from the bookstore.

An SDSU student was cited for theft of a laptop case from the bookstore just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 18.

At 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, an SDSU student was cited for theft of seven jewelry items from the bookstore.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 22, an iPhone 8 with a wallet case was reported stolen from a restroom in the Extended Studies Center.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, an SDSU student was cited and released for theft of a textbook from the SDSU bookstore.

A non-SDSU student minor was arrested for shoplifting a Hydroflask from the SDSU Bookstore after 3 p.m. on Jan. 23. The minor was cited for petty theft and being in possession of marijuana before being released to a guardian.