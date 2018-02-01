Crime report: Drunk man in Zura, attempted shoplifting
February 1, 2018
Public Intoxication
At 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 19, a “heavily intoxicated” student tried to attack people near the Cuicacalli residence hall. The student was taken to Alvarado Hospital.
A man was ticketed for possessing an open container of alcohol just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 after he opened a glass beer bottle at Trader Joe’s and began screaming that he was “going to kill someone.”
A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication and drug violations around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 after he entered the lobby of Zura residence hall and claimed to live there.
An SDSU student was arrested for public intoxication at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 25 near Chapultepec residence hall.
Disturbing the Peace
At about 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20, a non-SDSU student was ordered to stay off campus for harassing passers-by near the Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.
Traffic Stop
A non-SDSU student was arrested on Campanile Drive and taken to county jail at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 after a traffic stop turned up an active misdemeanor warrant.
Petty Theft
An SDSU student was cited for theft of a Hydroflask from the SDSU Bookstore at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 17.
A non-SDSU student was arrested for theft of four clothing items, a shoulder bag, two socks and a laptop holder from the bookstore at 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 17.
At 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, a non-SDSU student was cited for theft of four textbooks from the bookstore.
An SDSU student was cited for theft of a laptop case from the bookstore just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 18.
At 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, an SDSU student was cited for theft of seven jewelry items from the bookstore.
Around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 22, an iPhone 8 with a wallet case was reported stolen from a restroom in the Extended Studies Center.
At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, an SDSU student was cited and released for theft of a textbook from the SDSU bookstore.
A non-SDSU student minor was arrested for shoplifting a Hydroflask from the SDSU Bookstore after 3 p.m. on Jan. 23. The minor was cited for petty theft and being in possession of marijuana before being released to a guardian.
