DA Preplay – Spring Sports
February 6, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The DA Preplay is back for the semester and is jumping all over the best of spring sports! Check out game footage from the latest basketball games, a new episode of “Candid Cam” and the introduction of this season’s new co-host.
Producer: Mary York
Hosts: Mary York, Justin Wylie
Guest: Kyle Betz
Reporter: Cami Buckman
Game Footage: Nick Baltz
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.