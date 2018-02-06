DA Preplay – Spring Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The DA Preplay is back for the semester and is jumping all over the best of spring sports! Check out game footage from the latest basketball games, a new episode of “Candid Cam” and the introduction of this season’s new co-host.

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Mary York, Justin Wylie

Guest: Kyle Betz

Reporter: Cami Buckman

Game Footage: Nick Baltz