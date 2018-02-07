SDSU study debunks concerns about outdoor smoking bans

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A study from San Diego State researchers recently discredited concerns regarding comprehensive outdoor smoking bans.

Critics of the bans say because smokers are being limited as to where they can legally smoke outdoors, they will start smoking indoors. They worry that this occurrence will negatively impact the health of young children via secondhand smoke. Co-author and SDSU Associate Public Health Professor Brandy Lipton said prior to this study, there had been no direct study on whether public smoking bans are associated with a higher likelihood that adults smoke inside the home when children are present.

The reality, Lipton said, was that this issue revealed a gap in the present smoking ban research that no other study had addressed.

Lipton and co-author and Senior Program Officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Kerry Anne McGeary co-authored this study to address these gaps in the present literature, alongside Dhaval Dave, professor of economics at Bentley University and research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and Timothy Roeper, a clinical assistant professor in the New York University department of economics. Lipton said the study directly measured smoking ban effects on measures of child health associated with secondhand smoke exposure. McGeary said the study also sought to reduce the lack of information regarding smoking bans at the local level.

They concluded that the prospect of increased health risks for infants and children as a result of smoking bans is not legitimate.

“We didn’t find any evidence that adults were more likely to smoke inside the home in localities where they had the most stringent bans.” Lipton said. “Our study is generally pretty positive towards these comprehensive smoking bans.”

Dave agreed.

“We were heartened to find, in both cases, that the smoking bans actually improved infant health and improved the health of older kids as well,” Dave said.

Dave said the approach to these findings included obtaining data on every smoking ban implemented between the early 1990s and 2012. This data was then compared to birth records from every birth that had occured in the U.S. over a sample period to examine the health of infants being born in areas with different smoking regulations. A different data set provided insight into the health effects on children between one and 17-years-old.

Lipton said the move to implement public smoking bans began in the 1990s and had initially begun in California. Since then, the adoption of such bans has become increasingly widespread. As of 2012, Dave said only about 40 percent of the U.S. population lived in an area not covered by some form of smoking ban.

San Diego has been no stranger to these smoking restrictions, banning smoking on all public beaches and parks (aside from public parks in Santee) according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency website. The city of El Cajon has the most comprehensive policy in the county, banning smoking in any public place, according to the city’s website.

Dave said he is hopeful that more policymakers will make the move towards implementing comprehensive smoking bans.

“I would hope that policymakers would take some of these analyses into account when deciding the cost and benefits of these policies,” Dave said. “We just do the research. Hopefully it finds its way to the right people.”