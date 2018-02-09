Crime report: Singing amid indecent exposure, hot-wiring a golf cart

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Battery

A non-SDSU student was ordered to stay off campus for seven days after he reportedly punched a female employee at Subway on Lindo Paseo just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. He is also believed to have struck the employee’s boyfriend.

Public intoxication

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication after she assaulted a man at near Campanile Drive at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 27.

An SDSU student was arrested for being a minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication and possession of a controlled narcotic substance around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 near University Towers. The student was taken to county jail.

Disturbing the peace

At about 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 28, a student was arrested for fighting on school grounds and resisting a peace officer at the Tenochca residence hall. The student was taken to county jail.

Indecent Exposure

Police were called at about 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 after a man was seen “dancing, singing, and exposing himself” near University Towers.

Trespassing

Just before 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 26, a non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for violation of an order to stay off campus.

Theft

A parking permit was believed to have been stolen from a vehicle with an open back window in Parking 2 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

A bicycle was reported to have been stolen between 8 a.m. and noon on Jan. 25 near Storm Hall.

Bookstore security detained a student for theft of a speaker at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. The student was arrested and taken to county jail.

Police were told a laptop was stolen from Life Sciences North around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 25.

An engineering faculty member’s laptop and tablet were reported to have been stolen from the Engineering building between Jan. 26 and 27.

Police were informed a laptop was stolen from Piedra del Sol apartments on Hardy Avenue between 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. According to San Diego State police Cpl. Mark Peterson, officers believe there were signs of forced entry.

A bicycle seat was believed to have been stolen from Tarastec residence hall between Jan. 29 and 30.

A non-SDSU student was cited for petty theft at about 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 30 after he stole two paninis from Starbucks in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

An SDSU student was detained by security at the SDSU Bookstore for stealing two laptop cases at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30. The student was cited for petty theft.

Security at the bookstore detained another student for stealing a hat around 3:30 p.m. the same day. That student was also cited for petty theft.

A wallet was reported stolen from the Chemical Sciences laboratory between noon and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

A laptop was reported stolen around 1 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Lee and Frank Goldberg Courtyard.

Police were told about 11 a.m on Feb. 1 that a golf cart was stolen near 55th Street. The reporting party told officers that a man had been seen hot-wiring the cart on a security camera.