Surviving the day of love with this Anti-Valentine’s Day playlist

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It seems like in one way or another music always finds a way to relate to love. On Valentine’s Day, the last thing any single person wants to hear is gushy love songs all over the radio. So I created the ultimate ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day Playlist’ mixed with songs about love that went wrong or no love at all for those of you who would rather not celebrate this staple Hallmark holiday.

The Beatles – “With a Little Help From My Friends”

Going back to the classics, the British rock band reminds us that no matter what happens in life, our friends are always there for us. Whether you have a love or not, are experiencing heart break or just want to have fun, friends will always bring you to life in your time of need. The Beatles highlight the importance of friendship in this rock hit.

Drake – “God’s Plan”

“‘She says do you love me,’ I tell her ‘only partly’/ I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry”

This new anthem of the year puts emphasis on the best parts of life — our beds and our mothers. Why in the world would you need anything else? Drake’s new single commends the things that life gives us when we least expect it and focuses on staying positive through whatever comes our way.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Under the Bridge”

This rock ballad Anthony Kiedis sings is about one of the worst days of his life after experiencing a love rollercoaster. He reminisces on the worst feelings in the world and talks about finding love in the place you are at in your life, and not just a person.

“I don’t ever want to feel like I did that day/ take me to the place I love take me all the way”

Fleetwood Mac – “Go Your Own Way”

The folk rock band revealed the difficulties of relationships throughout its career and this song helps many listeners part ways from toxic relationships. This Valentine’s Day, a song like this can remind you of all the reasons you and your ex split.

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

This chart topper is the most confident anthem on the radio right now. Demi Lovato reinforces the idea that people should never ever apologize for being themselves, and she does this while making them want to dance like no one is watching.

Portugal. the Man – “Feel it Still”

This groovy 1960s sounding song, that has nothing at all to do with love, is the perfect song to start your single Valentine’s Day festivities. The song’s hook catches the attention of all listeners, regardless of age, which can cause you to forget about the day of love and dance the night away.

Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

The break up queen herself sings about the one relationship that seems to never be over even when it’s over. If this is you, this song might be your best friend this Valentine’s Day when deciding it’s time to finally bring the relationship to an end. You can also listen to this song while thinking of that one ex who you are never getting back together with, like ever.

Tame Impala – “The Less I Know the Better”

The title says it all, knowing less sometimes really is the best option. The psychedelic rock band stepped aside from its normal sound to create a 1980s disco funk song that can make you groove along without even realizing the meaning behind it. The story behind the lyrics tells of a love triangle that causes the singer to go mad with confusion where he ultimately decides that knowing less is better. This can apply to any single with a crush in the back of their mind this Valentine’s Day.

Lorde – “Perfect Places”

It seems like in the world of social media we currently live in everyone is always searching for perfection. But Lorde addresses this in the song as being unrealistic. In the ballad she debunks the superficial obsession with perfection. So for all you singles who absolutely hate “perfect relationships,” this can be your song of the night.

The Killers – “All These Things That I’ve Done”

Taking all you’ve learned and moving on from your past is one of the most gratifying feelings, and The Killers take all of this into account in the 2004 song “All These Things That I’ve Done.” The catchy song reminds you to hold on even when it seems hard. This self reflecting song closes the Anti-Valentine’s Day with a positive look at your accomplishments of the past, while having a prospective outlook for the future.

Regardless of whether you loathe Valentine’s Day or love it, this playlist is about praising the glorious life that is being single. And hey, who knows where you will be next year?