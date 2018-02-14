Students share tips on how to be happily single on Valentine’s Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tinder matches got no spark? Fish not so plentiful? Some might say these aren’t good signs – especially around Valentine’s Day.

Several San Diego State students shared their thoughts on what it’s like to be happily single, and shared tips on what they do to show themselves that it’s ok to be in love with themselves.

“You know what? It’s hit or miss with that kind of stuff and it’s a big distraction once it all goes to s—,” aerospace engineering junior Trevor Neiman said. “A lot of times it’s better to not get involved with all that riff raff.”

Many singles find it hard to be alone on Feb. 14. Often, media outlets and places of commerce are flooded with Valentine’s Day promotions, heart shapes and anything to remind people that the day is coming and being alone isn’t the ideal situation.

“Just when you thought the holidays were over–Valentine’s Day,” recent SDSU graduate Shona Neufeld said.

For college singles this may be even harder to deal with when it seems like the whole campus is out to find that special somebody — or at least somebody for the night.

Getting caught up in the search for love might be daunting enough without the added pressure of needing to have someone to smooch on this special day. The list of self-care and distracting activities students came up with were mostly “F” words with the exclusion of a few:

Food

Virginia Wolfe once said, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”

Special meals don’t always need to be for two. Making or ordering a dish for one can be delicious and exclusive. Here’s some student favorites that campus solos might find equally satisfying.

“Oh spaghetti, spaghetti marinara,” mechanical engineering sophomore Diego Draguicevich said.

He said he prefers food from his favorite restaurant Phillipe’s Pizza Grotto on days that might require a meal that’s more than ordinary.

“New Mexico green chili chicken casserole. I will definitely be picking up ingredients for that and making myself my favorite meal,” Neufeld said.

Neiman said he too recently discovered he enjoys making and eating “a nice bowl of spaghetti.”

Fashion

Coco Chanel once said, “I don’t do fashion, I am fashion.”

Some choose to make statements with their clothes.

“On Singles Awareness Day I like to wear black. It’s been a tradition of mine since I was 15,” Neufeld said.

Others go for the comfortable route.

“I like wear something warm and cozy, like a flannel or a sweater,” Neiman said.

Flicks

Famous actress Audrey Hepburn said, “Everything I learned, I learned from the movies.”

V-Day just might be the perfect day to get lost in a movie on Netflix and nap.

“‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin,’ believe it or not, that’s kind of my rulebook,” Neiman said, expressing love for one of his favorite movies.

Family and Friends

“Your friends are going to be there for you throughout your life, and lovers come and go,” Neufeld said.

Draguicevich said he likes to spend time with his family and friends on all days of the year, not just Valentine’s Day.

“It’s always nice just to see friends that you haven’t seen in awhile,” he said.

Neiman felt similarly.

“The biggest thing for friends and family is just to be there, it’s the best thing you can do,” Neiman said. “Physically and emotionally be there.”

Fun

Here are the honorable mentions that that didn’t start with “F”: trips to the beach, massages and days spent at the zoo were phrases that were spoke of repeatedly.

Facials, bubble baths and things that one finds moving to take part in were also discussed. Overall, the sentiment was romantic partners aren’t the only things to be passionate about.

Also, masturbation doesn’t get the respect that it deserves because after all, there is no love like self-love.