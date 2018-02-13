Man burglarizes apartments near campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing apartments near San Diego State’s campus.

Between about 10:20 and 10:45 p.m. Monday, the man entered two units in the Hardy Avenue Apartments through unlocked windows, according to university police.

The apartment complex is located at 5584 Hardy Avenue, just south of the campus boundary.

The suspect fled after he encountered someone in one of the apartment’s interior rooms, police said.

The suspect was not seen with any weapons, and no injuries were reported.

A cell phone and an iPad were believed to have been stolen.

Witnesses described the suspect as a 30-to-40-year-old black man, bald, about 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident.

Officers asked anyone with information on the burglary to contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000, SDSU police at (619) 594-1991 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.