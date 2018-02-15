Crime report: Car is egged, man refuses to leave restroom
February 15, 2018
Vandalism
Police were told a vehicle in Parking 2 was egged at some point between 8:20 and 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Public Intoxication
An SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication at the Associated Students Recreational Field just after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Trespassing
A man was cited for illegal lodging on school grounds after he was seen sleeping near the North Art building at about 4 a.m. Feb. 8.
Suspicious Person
Just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a man was ordered to stay off campus for seven days after he refused to leave a bathroom in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. His belongings were found shattered on the bathroom floor.
A non-SDSU student was arrested for violating a campus stay-away order after attempting to hug female customers at The Habit Burger just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. He was taken to county jail.
A man was reported to police for grabbing women at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 8 near Trader Joe’s. He was arrested and taken to jail for violating an order to stay off campus.
Theft
An SDSU student was cited for theft of two hydroflasks from the SDSU Bookstore just after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.
An SDSU student was cited for theft of a textbook from the bookstore just after 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 5.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, another SDSU student was cited for theft of a textbook from SDSU Bookstore.
