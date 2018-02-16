City certifies signatures for SDSU West initiative

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The San Diego City Clerk verified signatures in support of the SDSU West initiative Thursday, clearing a hurdle for the project to go to a public vote.

Friends of SDSU, the organization behind the initiative, said they had submitted more than 106,000 signatures to the city clerk’s office.

“This important milestone moves us one step closer to making SDSU West a reality for San Diego State University and our city as a whole,” said Friends of SDSU steering committee member Fred Pierce.

The initiative calls for turning the current SDCCU Stadium site into a west campus for SDSU. It will now go before the San Diego City Council, which is expected to allow it to appear as a citywide ballot initiative in November.

“This initiative unlocks the University’s potential for continued growth,” said San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry.

If that happens, SDSU West will go head-to-head against SoccerCity — a plan to turn the same site into a Major League Soccer stadium combined with mixed-use commercial and residential development — on the ballot.