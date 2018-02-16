Women’s tennis falls 5-2 to USC for third straight loss

Senior tennis player Jana Buth prepares to return service during a match against UCSD on Jan. 27

San Diego State women’s tennis lost its third match in a row on Friday afternoon, falling by a score of 5-2 to the visiting University of Southern California.

The Aztecs now have a record of 5-4 on the season.

SDSU started off the match earning a point after seniors Jana Buth and Paolo Diaz defeated senior Gabby Smith and sophomore Becca Weissmann in the days final doubles match.

“It was good, it feels good to start with one point,” Buth said.

Head coach Peter Mattera said he was happy with receiving “the doubles point again,” which was the seventh time they have earned the point in nine matches this season.

SDSU won two of the three doubles matches played, with freshman Nnena Nadozie and junior Magda Aubets also coming away victorious over senior Madison Westby and sophomore Constance Branstine by a score of 6-4.

The Aztecs began to struggle once singles play began, achieving only one win in six matches during the losing effort.

There was controversy during the game between SDSU junior Jenny Moinard and her opponent Westby, with arguments arising over whether the ball landed inside the lines.

A second official was called in during the match to help with any line discrepancy.

“I mean you know in every match the balls are close to the line,” Moinard said. “The ref was bad.”

Both players became emotional during the game as tensions ran high, but Moinard ultimately came away with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

“It was just a good first competitive match and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that,” Mattera said.

Buth played her singles match against Smith, falling in three sets by a score 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

“I always do really well the first half,” Buth said. “My third set wasn’t actually that bad, but five out of six points I lost in a deuce.”

In other matches, Weissmann defeated Aubets 6-2, 6-3, No. 102 ranked junior Rianna Valdes defeated Diaz 6-3, 6-4, sophomore Angela Kulikov defeated Nadozie 6-4, 7-6 (5-5), and Branstine defeated freshman Abbie Mulbarger 6-2, 6-2.

Mattera said that the team played well, even though they came away with the loss.

“Those singles were very very hard fought and we were right there in the doorstep,” Mattera said. “It was a very good match I thought.”

Up next for SDSU is a Feb. 17 home date with Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.