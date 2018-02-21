Vote for the 2018 Best of State
February 21, 2018
Where’s the best beach in San Diego?
Who’s the best professor?
Who makes the best burrito?
Now’s your chance to support your favorite parts of San Diego State and the community around us. Vote for your favorite businesses here, and look for the winners in the March 7 edition of The Daily Aztec.
Vote here.
