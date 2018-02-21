Federal agents arrest man after drugs are found in ARC locker

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A man is in jail after drugs and a weapon were found Tuesday in a locker at the Aztec Recreation Center.

A search by Drug Enforcement Administration agents turned up cocaine, prescription drugs and a gun, agency spokesperson Amy Roderick said.

Agents later arrested 25-year-old Christopher Hudson elsewhere in San Diego, Roderick said.

Hudson is being held at San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail on a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance.

It’s unclear if Hudson is a student at San Diego State.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.