Federal agents arrest man after drugs are found in ARC locker
February 21, 2018
A man is in jail after drugs and a weapon were found Tuesday in a locker at the Aztec Recreation Center.
A search by Drug Enforcement Administration agents turned up cocaine, prescription drugs and a gun, agency spokesperson Amy Roderick said.
Agents later arrested 25-year-old Christopher Hudson elsewhere in San Diego, Roderick said.
Hudson is being held at San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail on a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance.
It’s unclear if Hudson is a student at San Diego State.
He is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
