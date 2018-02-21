DA PrePlay- Baseball Season Recap
Tristi Rodriguez, Justin Wylie
February 21, 2018
Daily Aztec Sports reviews the Aztec Baseball season and about the upcoming Tony Gwynn Classic on Feb. 23-26. Senior Outfielder Jordan Verdon is a special guest.
Producer: Tristi Rodriguez Hosts: Tristi Rodriguez, Justin Wylie Guest: Jordan Verdon Reporter: Cami Buckman Videographer: Tristi Rodriguez Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports
