Crime report: Student sells pills at restaurant, man pretends to shoot people with a stick
February 23, 2018
Public Intoxication
Just after 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, a San Diego State student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication after selling pills to guests at Eureka.
Burglary
A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for burglarizing the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house around 6 a.m. on Feb. 15. He was reported to have taken cash, candy, and a portable speaker according to university police spokesperson Raquel Herriott.
Traffic Stop
A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail for an active misdemeanor warrant after being stopped at Jack In The Box at about 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Just after 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 11, a non-SDSU student was cited for driving with a suspended license and for possession of a controlled substance.
Another non-SDSU student was cited for driving with a suspended license at 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Suspicious Person
At about 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, campus police responded to a report of a man carrying a stick, pointing it at people, making gun noises and pretending to reload it like a shotgun at the MTS transit center. Officers ordered the man to stay off campus for seven days.
Theft
A bag and wallet were reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center around 4 p.m. on Feb. 9.
A purse and passport were reported stolen from Albert’s College Apartments during a party on Feb. 10.
An SDSU student was cited for petty theft and shoplifting after stealing a pair of pants from the SDSU Bookstore just after 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 12.
At about 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 12, a bicycle tire was reportedly stolen from Zura Residence Hall.
An SDSU student was cited for petty theft after stealing two clothing items, two makeup items and a study guide around 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 13.
An SDSU student was cited for theft of a bottle opener from the SDSU Bookstore at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 14.
An SDSU student was cited for stealing a textbook from the SDSU Bookstore at about 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 15.
A wallet was reportedly stolen from Manchester Hall just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
