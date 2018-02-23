Crime report: Student sells pills at restaurant, man pretends to shoot people with a stick

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Public Intoxication

Just after 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, a San Diego State student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication after selling pills to guests at Eureka.

Burglary

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for burglarizing the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house around 6 a.m. on Feb. 15. He was reported to have taken cash, candy, and a portable speaker according to university police spokesperson Raquel Herriott.

Traffic Stop

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail for an active misdemeanor warrant after being stopped at Jack In The Box at about 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Just after 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 11, a non-SDSU student was cited for driving with a suspended license and for possession of a controlled substance.

Another non-SDSU student was cited for driving with a suspended license at 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Suspicious Person

At about 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, campus police responded to a report of a man carrying a stick, pointing it at people, making gun noises and pretending to reload it like a shotgun at the MTS transit center. Officers ordered the man to stay off campus for seven days.

Theft

A bag and wallet were reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center around 4 p.m. on Feb. 9.

A purse and passport were reported stolen from Albert’s College Apartments during a party on Feb. 10.

An SDSU student was cited for petty theft and shoplifting after stealing a pair of pants from the SDSU Bookstore just after 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 12.

At about 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 12, a bicycle tire was reportedly stolen from Zura Residence Hall.

An SDSU student was cited for petty theft after stealing two clothing items, two makeup items and a study guide around 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 13.

An SDSU student was cited for theft of a bottle opener from the SDSU Bookstore at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 14.

An SDSU student was cited for stealing a textbook from the SDSU Bookstore at about 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 15.

A wallet was reportedly stolen from Manchester Hall just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15.