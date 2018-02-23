Aztecs score on wild pitch for 3-2 victory over Arizona

Sophomore pitcher Logan Boyer throws a pitch during the Aztecs 3-2 victory over Arizona on Feb. 23 at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

San Diego State baseball played extra innings Friday night, with 1,224 in attendance witnessing a wild-pitch walk off 3-2 victory for the Aztecs over the University of Arizona at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

SDSU sophomore infielder Jacob Maekawa came home from third base to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a wild pitch from Arizona senior pitcher Tylor Megill.

Maekawa led off the inning by drawing a walk and made it to third base, before a high-and-away fastball to junior catcher Dean Nevarez got away and allowed Maekawa to score the winning run.

Megill was saddled with the loss, while Aztecs senior pitcher Jorge Fernandez was credited with his first win of the year after giving up one hit in 1.2 innings, striking out three.

The win improves SDSU to 4-1 on the season, while the loss drops the Wildcats to 3-2.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, with Arizona getting the scoring started after a single by junior catcher Cesar Salazar brought in senior outfielder Cal Stevenson.

Stevenson was able to score after an errant throw from SDSU freshman left fielder Matt Rudick, and the Wildcats added their second run of the inning after sophomore infielder Nick Quintana came home on a botched steal attempt by Salazar.

The Aztecs were able to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning, after a two run double from senior outfielder Chase Calabuig scored senior shortstop David Hensley and sophomore outfielder Julian Escobedo.

The bats for both teams would go cold,while the SDSU pitching staff combined for a total of 16 strikeouts.

Sophomore pitcher Logan Boyer started for the Aztecs, and finished the night throwing three innings while striking out five batters, before exiting due to arm stiffness.

“(Boyer) started commanding his fastball better,” head coach Mark Martinez said. “He’s starting to learn how to pitch.”

Senior pitcher Jacob Erickson came on in relief, and finished the night with 4.2 innings of two hit ball while throwing seven strikeouts.

Erickson struck out the first five batters that he faced, and pitching coach Sam Peraza praised the job his senior reliever has done this season.

“(Erickson) probably has the most important role on our team, he always has,” Peraza said. “He’s flexible in all the roles we put him through and he does a great job.”

SDSU returns tomorrow night to face No. 4 ranked Arkansas, in the second game of the Tony Gwynn Legacy.