Crime report: Drunk man asks people to hug him and touch his finger, student steals greeting card

Public Intoxication

At Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, a non-SDSU student was cited for being a minor consuming alcohol just before 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 18.

An SDSU student was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Hardy Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 18.

Another student was arrested at a private residence on Mary Lane Drive around 10 a.m. Feb. 18 for public intoxication. The student was taken to county jail.

Police were told about 5:50 p.m. Feb. 20 that a man near Oggi’s Pizza Express was approaching people and asking them “to hug him and touch his finger.” Responding officers arrested the man for public intoxication and took him to county jail.

Battery

An SDSU student was cited for battery at Trujillo’s Taco Shop at 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Trespassing

Police were called after a man was seen sleeping in front of Cuicacalli residence hall around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The reporting party told police she had also seen the man “injecting a substance” into his arm. Officers found no evidence of drugs, but told the man to leave the area.

Vandalism

Three men were reported to university police for throwing a pan and multiple rocks through a window at Theta Chi fraternity at about noon Feb. 18.

Theft

An SDSU student was cited for stealing a Hydroflask lid from the SDSU Bookstore around 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.

An SDSU student was cited for theft of an Apple cable from the SDSU Bookstore just after 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Officers were told a laptop was stolen from Adams Humanities between 1 and 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Another laptop was reported to have been stolen from the Malcolm A. Love Library between 5 and 6 p.m. on Feb. 19.A non-SDSU student was cited for theft of a sweatshirt from the SDSU Bookstore at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 20.

An SDSU student was cited for stealing a PAPYRUS greeting card was stolen from the SDSU Bookstore just before 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.

A bicycle was believed to have been stolen from Peterson Gym at about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 20.