Blog: The Daily Aztec wins multiple awards at national journalism convention

Staff of The Daily Aztec at the 2018 CCMA Awards in Long Beach, CA. Left to right: David Santillan, Andrew Dyer, Will Fritz, Bella Ross and Kelly Smiley.

The Daily Aztec won a third place “Best of Show” award for its print newspaper and a fifth place “Best of Show” award for its website at the 2018 Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter Conference in Long Beach over the weekend.

The conference, held over three days, attracted hundreds of students and advisors from universities and colleges across the country.

At the California College Media Association awards banquet, held in conjunction with the convention, Daily Aztec writers and photographers also won several individual awards, including first place awards for news series, arts and entertainment writing and feature photography.

News editor Will Fritz, assistant news editor Jasmine Bermudez and staff writer Bella Ross won first place for a series of news stories on the Aztec mascot controversy. Photo editor Kelly Smiley and senior staff writer Julianna Ress also received first place awards.

ACP 2018 Midwinter Conference Best of Show:



Four Year Weekly Newspaper

Third Place: The Daily Aztec

Website, Large School

Fifth Place: The Daily Aztec

2018 CCMA College Media Contest

Best Newspaper Website

Second Place: The Daily Aztec

Best News Series

First Place: Will Fritz, Jasmine Bermudez and Bella Ross

Mascot controversy series

Best Arts and Entertainment Story

First Place: Julianna Ress

Revisiting my hometown through ‘Lady Bird’

Best Feature Photo

First Place: Kelly Smiley

Best News Video

First Place: Diana Guerrero, Carolina Lopez, Mirella Lopez

Campus prepares for ‘Great Shake’

Best Headline Portfolio

Third Place: Cami Buckman

Best Sports Photo

Honorable Mention: Kelly Smiley

Best Infographic

Honorable Mention: Noah Callahan