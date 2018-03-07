Women’s basketball falls in opening round of MW tournament

Freshman guard Naje Murray looks on from the bench during the Aztecs 85-78 victory over San Jose State on Feb. 24 at Viejas Arena.

Freshman guard Naje Murray looks on from the bench during the Aztecs 85-78 victory over San Jose State on Feb. 24 at Viejas Arena.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State women’s basketball came up short in the Mountain West tournament against Nevada on March 5, losing 95-84 in overtime.

The Aztecs had an eight point lead with just over 3:30 to go in the final period, but Nevada senior guard T Moe evened the score by scoring eight of her total 29 points to send the game to extra time.

“Neither one of those teams really deserved to lose. Both of us battled, played really hard,” head coach Stacie Terry told to the Mountain West Network. “I thought our girls came out and believed that they could win, played like they could win, and just came up short.”

Senior guard Mykenzie Fort led the 10th seeded Aztecs with 25 points seven rebounds and six assists.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but the fight that we showed is something that we were capable of playing with all year,” Fort told the Mountain West Network. “I’m proud of my team for the effort and the fight that each of other players have, and each player is capable of doing something to help this team.”

SDSU finished the season 1-2 against Nevada and 11-19 overall.

Terry told the MW Network that it was a tough defeat.

“I love this group,” she said. “We’ve been through a lot. And I think we’re all disappointed with the outcome. So it was hard.”

This is the fifth straight year with a record under .500 for the Aztecs, with their last winning season coming in 2012 when the team went 27-7.

This was the third time this season SDSU went into overtime, in February the Aztecs dropped a game to UNLV 73-67, and they also lost 85-76 in extra time to Central Michigan during a November tournament in the Bahamas.