Aztecs scoreless vs. Terriers to end San Diego Classic

San Diego State softball failed to score against Boston University on March 4, losing by a score of 1-0 to conclude the first edition of the San Diego Classic at SDSU Softball Stadium.

The Aztecs (8-12) went 2-2 in the tournament, defeating the University of Central Florida on March 2, before splitting a doubleheader on March 3 with a victory over the University of Minnesota before a loss against Cal State Northridge.

Sophomore pitcher Marissa Moreno pitched the first four innings against Boston, before being replaced by senior pitcher Alex Formby after senior outfielder Emma Wong hit an RBI triple which gave the Terriers the 1-0 lead.

Formby allowed two hits but no runs during three innings she pitched, while Boston freshman pitcher Cali Dolfi pitched a complete game shutout for her third win of the season.

Formby said that she relished the opportunity to play in front of the home fans in the tournament, fulfilling her own childhood dreams of playing softball.

“I love playing at home,” Formby said. “Today there was a huge fan base and I love playing with all the little girls that come out and watch us. I used to be one of them so I know what it means for them and I like being on the other side of it.”

SDSU made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning, but stranded runners on second and third after pinch-hitting sophomore catcher Anna Sherburne hit into a two-out grounder which ended the game.

“With runners in scoring position, we need that big hit,” head coach Kathy Van Wyk said. “I keep telling the girls that our time is going to come. I’m proud of them for battling until the end. In the seventh inning having that many runners on base, it shows that we’re not giving up.”

Similar to in the teams 2-0 loss to CSUN, the Aztecs were able to make powerful contact with the ball on multiple occasions, only for the ball to fly straight into the outfielders gloves.

“People are hitting balls really hard, they’re just not falling our way,” Formby said. “It’s the same thing that’s been happening all weekend.”

Despite some close losses, the team is keeping their head held high moving forward.

“There’s progress,” Van Wyk said. “I keep trying to tell my girls, progress means success. We just have to keep that in mind and not evaluate ourselves based on wins and losses right now.”

Sophomore shortstop Shelby Thompson went hitless in 12 at bats over the tournament, but said that the team can not be dissuaded by its offensive struggles.

“For us it’s just not to give up on ourselves and to just keep pushing,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to keep hitting the ball hard, because eventually they’re going to fall.”

Thompson said that overall hosting the tournament is a great honor, and a testament to the level of softball the Aztecs play.

“It’s a blessing to be able to be a top team that gets to host a big tournament like this with a lot of other really good top teams,” Thompson said. “It’s good competition.”

SDSU’s record has improved since a 1-8 start, and Formby said that even with their occasional struggles the team is back on the path to success.

“From where we started the year, I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” Formby said. “I think just keeping an overall positive feeling towards it is really important and just keep taking steps in the right direction.”

The Aztecs have a four day break before opening up the Louisville Slugger Invitational against Ohio State on March 9.

The tournament will run from March 9-11 and is being co-hosted by the campuses of Cal State Fullerton and CSU Long Beach.