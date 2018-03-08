Non-student removed from campus after making threats

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A non-student was removed from campus by SDSUPD after making “incoherent threats,” San Diego State officials said Thursday.

The university said in a statement that the person was not a threat.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Student Services West and the Malcolm A. Love Library.

University police spokesperson Raquel Herriott said three officers made contact 10 minutes after the initial report was made.

Herriott said the person, who is not an SDSU student, was removed from campus for making general, non-credible threats about harming others. She said after searching the individual for weapons, officers determined the person had no means of carrying the threats out.

Herriott said officers have had one prior contact with this person.