Crime report: Man punches someone at The Habit, non-student tries to steal bicycle wheels

Public Intoxication

An SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail for being drunk in public at Scripps Cottage at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

At about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 24, a non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication and was issued a citation for having an open alcohol container in public at KPBS.

Vehicle Burglary

Cash, perfume, and a power bank were reported stolen from a vehicle’s center console at Parking 1 between 6 and 11 p.m. Feb. 25.

Battery

A man punched a person after being asked to leave The Habit Burger just before 3:45 p.m. Feb. 27.

A non-SDSU student was cited for battery on a person near Campanile Drive at 10:35 p.m. Feb. 27. The individual was ordered to stay off campus for seven days.

Suspicious Person

A non-SDSU student was ordered to stay off campus for seven days after loitering in an alley and following women near South Campus Plaza around midnight on Feb. 23.

Trespassing

At about 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 21, a non-SDSU student was cited at Aztec Green for violation of a campus stay-away order and was told to stay off campus for an additional seven days.

At 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 26, an SDSU student was arrested near Hardy Avenue and taken to county jail for an outstanding warrant.

Just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 28, a non-SDSU student was arrested near the Adams Humanities building and taken to county jail for an outstanding felony warrant.

Theft

A wallet with a foreign license and credit card was reported stolen from Malcolm A. Love Library between 4:30 and 10 p.m. Feb. 20.

An SDSU student was cited for theft of socks and a water bottle from the SDSU Bookstore just before 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Between 1 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, a backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle at Parking 7.

Seven pens were stolen from SDSU Bookstore at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. An SDSU student was arrested and cite released for petty theft and shoplifting.

A polaroid camera was reported stolen from Villa Alvarado residence hall between Jan. 17 and Feb. 23.

Two wheels and a bicycle seat were reported stolen from the American Language Institute just after 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

Another bicycle and lock were reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

A laptop was reported stolen Feb. 26 night from the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building.

At about 10:40 a.m. Feb. 27, a field camera was reported stolen from a lab room at Hardy Memorial Tower.

An SDSU student was cited for petty theft and shoplifting of headbands from SDSU Bookstore just before 1:45 p.m. Feb. 27.

A non-SDSU student was cited for obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia and ordered to stay off campus for seven days after attempting to steal bicycle wheels from Maya Residence Hall at about 2:40 p.m. Feb. 27.