Aztecs headed to the NCAA Tournament after 82-75 victory over New Mexico

Trey Kell holds up the Mountain West Tournament trophy after the Aztecs defeated New Mexico 82-75 at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 10.

PANDEMONIUM!

San Diego State men’s basketball came back from a six-point second half deficit to defeat the University of New Mexico 82-75 in the Mountain West tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior guard Trey Kell played hero-ball in the second half, scoring 21 of his career-high 28 points in a blistering second half which helped send the Aztecs back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

SDSU found itself in a six-point hole with 7:39 to play, before going on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good at 66-63 with 6:19 left.

The run was punctuated by a four-point play by junior forward Max Montana, who was fouled as he swished his first three-pointer of the contest.

A layup by Kell gave the Aztecs a 76-69 lead with 1:28 to play, matching their largest advantage of the night.

The Lobos got to within 79-75 with 15 seconds to play, after a layup by junior guard Anthony Mathis, but they not get any closer.

The Aztecs went into the break with a slim 39-38 lead, after a back-and-forth first half that included three lead changes and saw neither team lead by more than eight points.

SDSU’s biggest lead coming after a three-point play by Kell gave the team a 29-23 lead with just over five minutes left in the half.

The Aztecs came out cold to start the game, falling behind 12-4 after making only one of their first seven shots.

SDSU flipped with the script with a 14-2 run, punctuated by a three-point shot by freshman forward Matt Mitchell which gave the Aztecs an 18-14 lead midway through the first half.

New Mexico then tied the game up at 29-29, after back-to-back threes by senior Antino Jackson and junior guard Anthony Mathis.

The Lobos shot 55 percent from behind the arc in the opening period, making six of 11 attempts to stay close.