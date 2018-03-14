A.S. executive vice presidential candidate Nick Wohlman
March 14, 2018
Name: Nick Wohlman
Position: executive vice president
Year: junior
Major: business management
Why do you want to run for executive vice president?
I have known that I wanted to run to be an A.S. executive officer ever since I came to SDSU for my orientation. I heard (the) A.S. president at the time, Blaire Ward, give her speech and I turned to my dad and said, “I am going to give that speech one day.” I never was involved in student government in high school (or) anything like that. I did my community service, played my sports, but I never really was that involved and I wanted to kind of switch that narrative when I came to college.
What makes you qualified for this position?
Being the community service commissioner for Associated Students, I am already a council member on campus life council, which is what the executive vice president chairs so I know how that works, the ins and outs. I am the executive vice president for the interfraternity council, so I have a lot of experience working with very high stress and high risk communities and being able to kind of deal with a 1,600 person community effectively as well as being a two-time executive board member for Rotaract of SDSU, working three or four jobs throughout college and kind of putting a lot on my plate has allowed me the time-management ability as well as the leadership abilities to be able to take on this position.
What would you like to change at SDSU?
I really would like to get students more involved, and I know that’s kind of a really hard thing to do is to engage students, especially because a lot of them are working jobs, taking classes, still trying to balance a social life too and I totally get that. I am someone who is currently working 50 hours a week on top of all my involvements and class, I don’t really have free time and I could see as where a lot of students are working and taking class and that’s enough for them, but I really would like to engage them and all the things SDSU has to offer.
What would you like to stay the same at SDSU?
I would just say the campus culture and climate of it. Whenever I step on campus there is like this weird energy that I can’t really put a word on. It was the same reason why I came here. For me (…) this was my back up school when I applied, and then I came here and I stepped on campus and I love how alive the campus feels.
Interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
