DA PREPLAY- March Madness

Members of the San Diego State men's basketball team react to the teams 11 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament at the Fowler Athletic Center on March 11. The Aztecs will play No. 6 seed University of Houston in the Round of 64 on March 15 in Wichita, Kansas.
Photo by Kelly Smiley
Photo by Kelly Smiley
Be sure to check out the forecast in this week’s DA Preplay. Men’s basketball player Nolan Narain joins us to talk about the excitement in Las Vegas last weekend and the team’s upcoming match up against the University of Houston.
