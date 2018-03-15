Crime report: Public intoxication, theft
March 15, 2018
Public Intoxication
An SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication at Tarastec Residence Hall just before 3:50 a.m. March 7.
Trespassing
Two non-SDSU students were refusing to leave the University Towers Residence Hall and harassing people at about 2:15 a.m. March 4.
At 5:10 a.m. March 7, a non-student was cited for trespassing at Parking 16.
A non-student was cited for refusing to leave campus at Parking 2A at 11:30 p.m. March 5.
At about 11:40 p.m. March 8, a man was cited for violation of the SDSU grounds policy after attempting to trespass the Engineering & Interdisciplinary Sciences and other buildings.
Theft
A laptop was reported stolen from the Dramatic Arts building between Feb. 28 and March 2.
Between 1:30 and 5 p.m. March 2, a clutch with passport and driver’s license was reported stolen from University Towers Residence Hall dorms room.
At about 8 p.m. March 5, a phone was reported stolen from Aztec Recreation Center.
SDSU Bookstore loss prevention had an SDSU student in custody for petty theft of a pack of batteries. The student was cited at 12:50 p.m. March 6.
Another SDSU student was cited for petty theft of a charging cable at SDSU Bookstore just after 3:40 p.m. March 6.
A bicycle was reported stolen between 10 p.m. March 6 and 10 a.m. March 7 from University Towers Residence Hall.
Between 5:20 and 8:15 p.m. March 7, a bicycle tire with gears was reported stolen from the Music building.
A man was reported stealing products from Trader Joe’s at about 11 a.m. March 8.
A piano book and textbook were reported stolen from a locker that was broken into at the Music building between March 6 and 9 a.m. March 8.
