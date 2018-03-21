SDSU club meets with poetic meaning

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When poetry finds motion, it is carried by those who hold it in their hearts.

Students at San Diego State are coming together to show their love for the art of poetry. Though small in number, SDSU’s Poetry Club is looking for likeminded individuals to help the club grow. Meeting every Friday to discuss styles, genres and share pieces of interest and original works, the organization’s members have expressed interest in changing the way SDSU students view poetry.

“It’s really hard to get people to come out to meetings because I don’t think they have the same vision of what we do,” Poetry Club President and SDSU English alumnus Brent Jensen said. “They think ‘Oh Poetry Club, reading Shakespeare and learning meter.'”

Neither Shakespeare or meter were talking points during a recent meeting. The small group of poetry enthusiasts came together to talk about futurism and surrealism. Using the facilities of the new Digital Humanities Wing in the Malcolm A. Love Library, they shared strange videos and poems without words.

Passersby looked confused by the images and sounds. The group intently broke down the meaning of the absurdities with amusement and great detail.

“I came to this lecture because I am very interested in Dadaism and Surrealism as movements,” first time attendee and environmental engineering junior Willow Lark (Zhavoronok) said. “I thought it was just an interesting topic for the meeting.”

The club used to meet by the koi and turtle pond near Scripps Cottage on campus. There, they would hold readings and workshops where members would listen and hone their writing skills.

“Last semester on Tuesdays we would go to the koi pond and just hang out and talk about poetry, read poetry and even write a bit,” English junior Laureana Samonte said. “I found it to be so helpful.”

Jensen is keeping the club going by carrying on traditions passed down from the club’s founder, Chris Gorrie, who is another SDSU English alumnus.

Jensen said he has plans to do some new and innovative things as well. One of which, will be a performance.

“This is the first time I have even spoken about this, but we will be having a performance on May 19 at the Dharma Theater in University Heights.” Jensen said. “I want to do things with writing, sets, costumes (and) music.”

Jensen said he would like to work with people who want to make something using poetry as a vehicle. While the club is SDSU based he also works with many people outside of the school.

“It’s hard because I’m not sure SDSU is (a) very ‘artsy school,’ but I’m trying to keep it going,” he said.

The club meets on various Fridays with new topics and activities. The members said they would like to expand their membership and are open to anyone who would like to learn more about poetry and improve their own writing. Information about upcoming meetings and events can be found on their Facebook page, SDSU Poetry Club.