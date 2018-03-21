Daily Aztec endorsements

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

President: None

Executive V.P.: None

V.P. of Financial Affairs: None

V.P. of External Relations: Latrel Powell

V.P. of University Affairs: Anya Shutovska

Each year, the editorial board of The Daily Aztec endorses candidates in the A.S. elections. We moderate debates, interview candidates and decide who we think presents the best options for the university.

However, this year, we cannot endorse for three of the five executive positions because, as we editorialized last week, we do not endorse uncompetitive elections.

Latrel Powell and Anya Shutovska both demonstrated leadership, vision and a clear plan for how they would use their positions to advocate for all students, specifically those traditionally underrepresented.