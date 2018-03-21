Daily Aztec endorsements
March 21, 2018
President: None
Executive V.P.: None
V.P. of Financial Affairs: None
V.P. of External Relations: Latrel Powell
V.P. of University Affairs: Anya Shutovska
Each year, the editorial board of The Daily Aztec endorses candidates in the A.S. elections. We moderate debates, interview candidates and decide who we think presents the best options for the university.
However, this year, we cannot endorse for three of the five executive positions because, as we editorialized last week, we do not endorse uncompetitive elections.
Latrel Powell and Anya Shutovska both demonstrated leadership, vision and a clear plan for how they would use their positions to advocate for all students, specifically those traditionally underrepresented.
