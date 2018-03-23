SDSU hosts March Madness games

Kelly Smiley, Ceighlee Fennel, Mirella Lopez
March 23, 2018
Tags: 2018 MM, March Madness, Men's Basketball
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand.
We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment.
If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments via e-mail
Fraternities hammered with ‘social moratorium’
Students narrowly approve ARC expansion referendum
Video of library security holding woman in ‘chokehold’ gains thousands of views
Elevate SDSU slate sweeps A.S. elections — except for one seat
Students to vote on ARC expansion referendum
Sports
DA Preplay spring sports recap
Men’s tennis loses to Denver and Liberty in doubleheader
Column: No. 25 Aztecs have all the pieces to the puzzle
No. 25 Aztecs walk-off in bottom of ninth for 5-4 win over Bakersfield
No. 20 SDSU suffers defeat to No. 17 Princeton
NCAA tournament at Viejas: No. 5 West Virginia advances with 94-71 victory over No. 13 Marshall
NCAA tournament at Viejas: No. 5 Clemson advances to Sweet 16, pummels No. 4 Auburn, 84-53
NCAA tournament at Viejas: No. 5 Clemson drops No. 12 New Mexico State, 79-68
NCAA tournament at Viejas: No. 4 Auburn survives No. 13 Charleston, 62-58
NCAA tournament at Viejas: No. 5 West Virginia takes care of No. 12 Murray State, 85-68
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.