Crime report: Two women fight at Eureka!, man urinates on Starbucks wall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Disturbing the Peace

Two women were reported fighting for at Eureka! around 11:45 a.m. March 14. Both were on the floor and one was being hit with a belt, police were told. One person, a non-SDSU student, was taken to a hospital.

Public Intoxication

A man was reported stumbling around Aztec Lanes at 4:50 p.m. March 11.

Suspicious Person

A non-SDSU student was cited for violation of a campus stay-away order at Parking 2A just after 9:30 p.m. March 12.

A man was reported for urinating on the wall of the Lindo Paseo Starbucks at 7:45 p.m. March 14.

Theft

A non-SDSU student was cited for petty theft of a t-shirt from SDSU Bookstore at 11:45 a.m. March 12.

Mail was reported stolen from the Tepeyac residence hall mailbox just before 1:10 p.m. March 12.

A laptop was reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center locker at 3:20 p.m. March 13.

At about 4:40 p.m. March 13, a non-SDSU student was cited for shoplifting 3 pieces of clothing and 1 electronic from the SDSU Bookstore.