Crime report: Two women fight at Eureka!, man urinates on Starbucks wall
March 24, 2018
Disturbing the Peace
Two women were reported fighting for at Eureka! around 11:45 a.m. March 14. Both were on the floor and one was being hit with a belt, police were told. One person, a non-SDSU student, was taken to a hospital.
Public Intoxication
A man was reported stumbling around Aztec Lanes at 4:50 p.m. March 11.
Suspicious Person
A non-SDSU student was cited for violation of a campus stay-away order at Parking 2A just after 9:30 p.m. March 12.
A man was reported for urinating on the wall of the Lindo Paseo Starbucks at 7:45 p.m. March 14.
Theft
A non-SDSU student was cited for petty theft of a t-shirt from SDSU Bookstore at 11:45 a.m. March 12.
Mail was reported stolen from the Tepeyac residence hall mailbox just before 1:10 p.m. March 12.
A laptop was reported stolen from the Aztec Recreation Center locker at 3:20 p.m. March 13.
At about 4:40 p.m. March 13, a non-SDSU student was cited for shoplifting 3 pieces of clothing and 1 electronic from the SDSU Bookstore.
