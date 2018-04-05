Crime report: Drunk at Which Wich, defecation in Dramatic Arts building

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Public Intoxication

A man was reported to university police for refusing to leave Which Wich after falling asleep around 8:50 p.m. March 17. The non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication.

A non-SDSU student was cited for possession of an open container of alcohol on College Ave. at about 12:30 a.m. March 18.

At 1 a.m. March 19, a non-resident was reported for knocking on the Villa Alvarado Residence Hall doors and mumbling to himself. The non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for public intoxication.

Trespassing

A woman reportedly urinated and left feces on the second floor of the Dramatic Arts building at about noon March 15.

Theft

An SDSU student was cited for petty theft of ear plugs from SDSU Bookstore just before 12:45 p.m. March 15.

A bicycle was reported stolen from Education and Business Administration bicycle racks between 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 15.

A student met with a man at Malcolm A. Love Library at about 3:30 p.m. March 19, to rent an apartment, and gave him $600 money order and identification card. The man left to make a copy and did not return.

A non-SDSU student was cited for petty theft of a sweatshirt from SDSU Bookstore just after 5:40 p.m. March 19.

Another non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to county jail for shoplifting, possession of narcotics and an outstanding outside agency warrant. The non-student shoplifted sunglasses, a hat and a belt from SDSU Bookstore just after 6:40 p.m. March 20.

A cell phone accessory was reported stolen by a non-SDSU student who was cited for petty theft from SDSU Bookstore at 4:10 p.m. March 21.

A bicycle was reported stolen between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 27 from the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.