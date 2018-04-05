No. 21 SDSU splashes away No. 23 Cal Baptist with 3-2 victory

Senior utility player Lizzy Bilz prepares to take a shot on goal during the Aztecs home game against Loyola Marymount University on March 9 at the Aztec Aquaplex.

Senior utility player Lizzy Bilz prepares to take a shot on goal during the Aztecs home game against Loyola Marymount University on March 9 at the Aztec Aquaplex.

No. 21 San Diego State water polo pulled out a dramatic 3-2 win over No. 23 California Baptist University on April 5 at the Aztec Aquaplex.

The Aztecs (11-13, 3-1 GCC) led 3-1 with two minutes left in the game, and were looking to kill clock when head coach Carin Crawford was called for an illegal timeout.

Crawford had noticed that her team’s defense was not set up, but a poorly timed heave led to the Aztecs being called for the foul because they failed to possess the ball.

The Lancers (14-14, 2-2 GCC) were awarded a free shot on goal, and capitalized on Crawford’s mistake to pull to within 3-2.

Cal Baptist threatened to score again during it’s final possession with 26 seconds left, but SDSU was able to get one last defensive stop to come away with the victory.

Crawford praised her team’s poise during the game and following the illegal timeout.

“To my team’s credit they were able to withstand a lot of adversity and hang on for a win, having only scored three goals at the offensive end,” Crawford said. “I couldn’t be more proud… that situation could have really been a turning point in this game.”

Crawford applauded her team for having her back and fighting through what could have been a costly mistake.

“We win as a team and we lose as a team,” Crawford said. “In this situation the team had my back and I appreciate that.”

The Aztecs led 2-0 at halftime, after goals from junior driver Hannah Carrillo and sophomore utility player Shelby Kraft.

SDSU increased its lead in the third period to 3-0, after Carrillo’s second goal of the afternoon came on a power-play opportunity just over two minutes into the frame.

The Lancers were able to score their first goal of the match under a minute into the final period, after junior driver Lizette Perez scored off of an Aztecs turnover.

SDSU will dive back into the pool on April 8, when it hosts Fresno State University in the team’s final home match of the season.